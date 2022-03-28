Godrej Properties to develop a 33-acre residential project in South Bengaluru

Godrej Properties in a regulatory filing notified that the land is located in the residential micro-market of Bannerghatta Road in South Bengaluru. “Bannerghatta Road is one of the established residential locations in South Bengaluru and has excellent connectivity to the Bannerghatta Main Road and the IT/ITES belt in Electronic City. In addition, the site is in close proximity to several other key hubs of the city and offers an extremely well-developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail, residential, and commercial spaces in close proximity," it said.