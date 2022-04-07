It is worth noting that this project is an extension of Godrej Tranquil and Godrej Nest and will offer approximately 7 Lakh square feet of saleable area. “The project will be developed as a modern residential project comprising of apartments of various configurations," as per the company filing. The land is strategically located with easy access to the Western Express Highway and offers a well-developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail malls, residential and commercial spaces in close proximity.

