Godrej Properties to develop new residential project in Whitefield, Bangalore

Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers, has entered into an outright transaction to purchase a well located land parcel in Whitefield, Bangalore. Spread across approximately 18 acres, this project will offer 2.4 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations.

Whitefield is the largest commercial and residential real estate market in Bangalore and this land parcel is situated near the proposed metro line connecting Whitefield to Hopefarm Junction. The site is well located and offers an extremely well developed social and civic infrastructure with multiple schools, hospitals, retail, residential, and commercial spaces in close proximity.

“We are happy to add this new project in Bangalore. Bangalore is a key market for us and this project fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence across the country's leading real estate markets," Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties said.

In recent years, Godrej Properties has received over 250 awards and recognitions.

