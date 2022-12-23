Godrej Properties to develop residential group housing project in Gurugram

Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers, today announced that it has entered into an agreement for development of 14.27 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana. The proposed development on 14.27 acres of land will have an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹3,000 cr.
The development will comprise predominantly of premium residential apartments. This will be one of GPL's largest residential developments in Gurugram and significantly strengthens its presence in the city. The site is strategically located with easy access to National Highway 48 and Northern Peripheral Road.
Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO Designate, Godrej Properties, said, “We are pleased to announce the addition of this large and strategically important project in Gurugram. This project will allow us to significantly increase our market share in Gurugram over the next several years and fits within our strategy of deepening our presence across key real estate micro-markets. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long term value for its residents"
About Godrej Properties Limited:
Godrej Properties brings the Godrej Group philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Each Godrej Properties development combines a 125- year legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting edge design, technology, and sustainability.
In FY 2021, Godrej Properties emerged as the largest developer in India by the value and volume of residential sales achieved.
