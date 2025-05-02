Godrej Properties to see strong sales, business development in FY26: Pirojsha Godrej

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) aims to clock ₹32,500 crore of sales bookings in 2025-26, after selling over 15,000 homes worth a combined ₹29,444 crore in FY25, the highest ever by an Indian real estate firm.

Sales will be generated from new project launches and existing inventory in projects of the Mumbai-based developer.

This is the eighth consecutive year of booking value growth, and the second successive year that GPL has emerged as the largest property developer by sales bookings.

GPL on Friday said its net profit declined 19% to ₹381.99 crore in the March-ended quarter compared to the corresponding year-ago period. Revenue jumped 48.8% to ₹2,121.73 crore.

Despite a drop in profit in the fourth quarter, the developer posted a 92% jump in FY25 net profit to ₹1,399.89 crore. Revenue in 2024-25 increased 62% to ₹4,922.84 crore.

The National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and Bengaluru—the top three property markets for GPL—contributed ₹10,523 crore, ₹8,034 crore and ₹5,089 crore, respectively, to its FY25 booking value.

GPL's sales growth comes when analyst reports have indicated a slight plateauing in home sales.

Conservative guidance Both home sales and business development will stay strong in the current financial year, said Godrej Properties executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej.

“Our view is that for the better brands and strong real estate players like us, there is good demand. Despite rapid growth, our market share in the top markets we operate in is under 5%. If we can execute well, there is nothing stopping us from increase market share, and there is a huge growth opportunity in all the markets,” Godrej said in an interview with Mint.

GPL added 14 new projects in FY25 with a total estimated saleable area of around 19 million sq. ft. and total estimated booking value potential of ₹26,450 crore. For FY26, the developer has given a conservative business development guidance of ₹20,000 crore.

GPL raised ₹6,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in December, and generated operating cash flow of ₹7,484 crore in FY25—most of which will be used towards business development or acquiring land to expand its project portfolio.

“We are likely to surpass the business development guidance in FY26, but we don't want to be under any pressure to do deals in order to meet a target,” Godrej said.

Godrej Properties competes with developers such as DLF Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, and Macrotech Developers Ltd in the residential sector, which has witnessed high velocity sales after the pandemic.

