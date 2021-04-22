NEW DELHI: Packaged goods company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Thursday said it has tied up with the northern zone of Indian Railways that will see the company provide passengers as well as railway staff with Godrej Protekt branded personal and home hygiene products such as sanitisers and reusable face masks.

Around 45,000 products from Godrej Protekt will be utilised to drive larger behavioural change, GCPL said in a statement on Thursday.

Godrej Protekt hand sanitiser bottle--50ml--will be distributed among passengers in 25 long-distance trains, while passenger luggage will be disinfected with Godrej Protekt on-the-go disinfectant spray. Godrej Protekt P-W95 reusable face mask will be worn by the on-board railways staff members who are travelling ticket examiner (TT), train drivers, guards, and housekeeping staff.

The Protekt P-W95 reusable face mask will also be given to passengers wearing no mask at select stations under Northern Railways, the company said in a statement.

Last year—Godrej Protekt had partnered the Mumbai division of Central Railways for a social initiative promoting safe rail travel and hygiene.

As India’s covid caseload continues to surge, demand and need for hygiene products is back in the spotlight. Last year, most FMCG companies had rolled out new hygiene products as the pandemic shaped consumer behaviour. With a renewed surge now, demand for such products is likely to stick around. Companies had also tied up large corporate accounts and partnered with institutions for providing cleaning products.

The programme will cover 25 long-distance trains departing from 20 cities, such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kota, Barmer, Bikaner, Rishikesh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Puri, Jabalpur, among others.

While some of these trains may come under different railway zones, all these will pass through the Northern Railways’ network. The initiative will benefit passengers travelling from 12 states--Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Bihar--along with 2 union territories which are Delhi and Chandigarh, the company said.

“In 2020, we were the first-ever hygiene brand to partner with Indian Railways during COVID-19 times to promote travel hygiene....We are delighted to continue the partnership this year with Northern Railways, to contribute and build a safe travel ecosystem in these unprecedented times. This will be backed by our expertise in the hygiene space and inclusion of key Protekt offerings such as hand sanitizers, disinfectant sprays and masks," said Sunil Kataria, CEO, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited in the statement.

