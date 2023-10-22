comScore
Godrej Vestamark fined ₹5 lakh by Delhi Municipal Corporation for environmental violation

 Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes ( with inputs from PTI )

The penalty was imposed under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957 for non-compliance with the NGT's 2015 construction order and the Ministry of Environment and Forests Guidelines from 2010 for safety measures

Representative Image: Godrej Properties project under construction (Mint)Premium
Representative Image: Godrej Properties project under construction (Mint)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has fined a Godrej Properties subsidiary 5 lakh for not following environmental safety rules during construction in New Delhi, PTI reported.

In a statement on Saturday, Godrej Properties said that its subsidiary, Godrej Vestamark LLP, was served this penalty on October 16 under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957.

The violation by the subsidiary pertains to not complying with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order from April 10, 2015, and the Ministry of Environment and Forests Guidelines from 2010 regarding safety measures during their New Delhi project's construction.

Godrej Properties is a prominent real estate company with a significant presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST
