Godrej Vestamark fined ₹5 lakh by Delhi Municipal Corporation for environmental violation
The penalty was imposed under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957 for non-compliance with the NGT's 2015 construction order and the Ministry of Environment and Forests Guidelines from 2010 for safety measures
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has fined a Godrej Properties subsidiary ₹5 lakh for not following environmental safety rules during construction in New Delhi, PTI reported.
