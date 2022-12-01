Godrej Yummiez, a brand of ready-to-cook products from Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (GTFL), has launched a campaign for its newly launched ‘Crispy Potato Starz’. Conceptualized by advertising agency, The Womb, the ad film plays upon the sound associated with the product’s crunch. The campaign has the tagline ‘Yummiez mein Kuch Nahi Chupa Hai’.

The advertisement depicts a man getting a massage at his home and during the massage he hears a loud sound when his masseur starts eating the fried snack meant for him. This alerts the man’s wife who is cooking in the kitchen to come out.

Abhay Parnerkar, chief executive officer of the food firm, said, “As a brand, we have launched products that have created a space for itself on shelves and in homes. Our latest product does not have any added preservative and the uniqueness lies in its crunch and this is what our new television communicates."

Dhaval Jadwani, joint head of account management at The Womb, said, “This brand was one of the early entrants in the ready-to-cook category. It is incumbent on us to grow the category, with a clear understanding of the consumer’s biggest category barrier (preservatives) led us straight to our task of demystifying the current misconception around the category and the brand."

According to Statista, revenue in the ready-to-eat meals segment amounts to $56.93 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow annually by 9.59% till 2027. In global comparison, most revenue is generated in China, at about $122.4 billion in 2022.

The Indian advertising industry in 2021 stood at ₹70,715 crore, up 18.6% over 2020. The report added that the digital advertising industry has witnessed a growth in market size from ₹15,782 crore in 2020 to ₹21,353 crore in 2021, growing at 35.3% CAGR. Digital media is expected to grow at 29.5% CAGR by 2023, said a report by advertising agency Dentsu India titled Digital Advertising in India 2022.

But television still maintains the largest share of media spending at about 42% or ₹29,279 crore, followed by digital at 30% or ₹21,353 crore and print at 24% or Rs16,599 crore.