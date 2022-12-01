Godrej’s ready to cook brand launches new television campaign1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 03:19 PM IST
Conceptualized by advertising agency, The Womb, the ad film plays upon the sound associated with the product’s crunch
Godrej Yummiez, a brand of ready-to-cook products from Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (GTFL), has launched a campaign for its newly launched ‘Crispy Potato Starz’. Conceptualized by advertising agency, The Womb, the ad film plays upon the sound associated with the product’s crunch. The campaign has the tagline ‘Yummiez mein Kuch Nahi Chupa Hai’.