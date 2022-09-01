Goel agrees to exit Dish TV board in a win for Yes Bank

“Yes Bank is seeking to recover its money that was given to the Chandra family. The bank will not run Dish TV. So, the next step for Yes Bank is to get the board reconstituted, and then find a buyer who can take over the business. Hence, we believe today’s development is not the end game in itself, but rather the beginning of the end game," said Tandon. Chandra had borrowed over ₹5,000 crore from Yes Bank, and his inability to service the loans made the lender invoke Dish TV shares that were pledged with the bank.