Zee promoter family aims to raise stake, infuse ₹3,143 crore via warrants

“The structure of this transaction is the same as the one proposed last year,” Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern told Mint. “The promoters are using the same instrument – fully convertible warrants – and are proposing to invest at a lower price of ₹126 per share compared to ₹132 per share last year. Also, it is unclear where the promoters will bring the funds from. Given that Zee Entertainment’s shareholders rejected this structure last year, they will find it even tougher to accept this proposal.”