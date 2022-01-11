GoFirst special discount: Here's how fully vaccinated flyers can avail the offer

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

GoFirst airline is offering a 20 per cent discount on base fares to its fully vaccinated customers. “Double the vaccination, double the benefits with Go First! Go First introduces GOVACCI where our double vaccinated flyers will get up to 20% discount on domestic flights," GoFirst noted on its website. The offer is available only on the GoFirst website or the mobile app and people who have taken both shots of the vaccine can avail of the offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GOVACCI is an offer that is only applicable for passengers located and double vaccinated in India at the time of booking for domestic flights. It is mandatory for the passengers to carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the airport check-in counter - failing which, applicable difference in fare and change fee may be charged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enter the promo code GOVACCI in the promo code section on the search page

Avail up to 20% discount on your bookings on domestic flights

20% off is valid on base fare for domestic flights only.

A double vaccination discount is applicable for travel dates beyond 15 days from the date of booking.

The offer on booking is valid till Jan 31st, 2022, and the travel period up to March 31st, 2022.