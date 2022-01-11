Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  GoFirst special discount: Here's how fully vaccinated flyers can avail the offer

GoFirst special discount: Here's how fully vaccinated flyers can avail the offer

GoFirst special discount: GOVACCI is an offer that is only applicable for passengers located and double vaccinated in India at the time of booking for domestic flights
1 min read . 10:50 AM IST Livemint

GoFirst special discount for fully vaccinated flyers: It is mandatory for the passengers to carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

GoFirst airline is offering a 20 per cent discount on base fares to its fully vaccinated customers. “Double the vaccination, double the benefits with Go First! Go First introduces GOVACCI where our double vaccinated flyers will get up to 20% discount on domestic flights," GoFirst noted on its website. The offer is available only on the GoFirst website or the mobile app and people who have taken both shots of the vaccine can avail of the offer.

GOVACCI is an offer that is only applicable for passengers located and double vaccinated in India at the time of booking for domestic flights. It is mandatory for the passengers to carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the airport check-in counter - failing which, applicable difference in fare and change fee may be charged. 

Here's how fully vaccinated flyers can avail GoFirst special discount offer:

  • Enter the promo code GOVACCI in the promo code section on the search page
  • Avail up to 20% discount on your bookings on domestic flights
  • 20% off is valid on base fare for domestic flights only.
  • A double vaccination discount is applicable for travel dates beyond 15 days from the date of booking.
  • The offer on booking is valid till Jan 31st, 2022, and the travel period up to March 31st, 2022.

