Mumbai: To facilitate the travel of Indians from Ukraine, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has removed the restriction on the number of flights that can be operated between India and Ukraine under the bilateral air bubble arrangement.

"MoCA has removed the restriction on a number of flights and seats between India-Ukraine in Air Bubble arrangement. Any number of flights and Charter flights can operate. Indian airlines were informed to mount flights due to an increase in demand. MoCA facilitating in coordination with MEA," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Go First will evaluate the option of operating chartered passenger flights to Ukraine if there is a proposal from the government. "We will look at it (mounting passenger flights to Ukraine), if there is a requirement, we will evaluate," the official told PTI.

Amid the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine., India has asked its citizens, particularly students, to temporarily leave Ukraine.

In an advisory India also requested its nationals to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence to enable it to reach them where required.

On Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Kyiv said more flights are being planned in the near future to meet the additional demand.

Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.

