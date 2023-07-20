Go First may have to sign new leases before relaunch4 min read 20 Jul 2023, 12:06 AM IST
The airline has already begun preliminary discussions to bring lessors on board towards an August relaunch
NEW DELHI : Go First must sign fresh lease agreements for 30-35 aircraft since lessors have already terminated the previous ones following its insolvency filing, two people aware of the development said, delaying the low-fare airline’s plans for a quick return to skies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×