NEW DELHI : Go First must sign fresh lease agreements for 30-35 aircraft since lessors have already terminated the previous ones following its insolvency filing, two people aware of the development said, delaying the low-fare airline’s plans for a quick return to skies.

“While the airline is making active efforts to relaunch flight operations, it will need to re-enter into fresh lease agreements or get the termination revoked by the lessors in case it wants to operate these 30-35 aircraft whose lease agreements were terminated around the time the airline filed for insolvency," one of the two people said.

Go First filed for insolvency on 2 May and suspended operations with effect from 3 May, leaving a void of 6.8% in the domestic civil aviation market. Following this, its lessors terminated leases and sought to regain control of planes. The airline was operating a fleet of 27 aircraft when it filed for insolvency. The Wadia Group, the airline’s former promoters, has blamed engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney for its predicament, stating it had to ground 30-50% fleet on average since 2020 due to engine scarcity.

“Termination of an aircraft lease is sacrosanct. If the airline has to restart operations, it will have to get lessors on board, as without a lease contract in place, even the insurance of the aircraft comes into question. Lessors will need a promise of payment of pending dues, and some comfort will have to be provided for cooperation in relaunch efforts," the second person added.

The airline has already begun preliminary discussions to bring lessors on board towards an August relaunch, the second person said. Go First’s lenders, resolution professional (RP), and lessors have had several discussions on its plans to resume with 26 aircraft, the person added.

The lessors are concerned mostly about two aspects—the condition of the grounded aircraft and the pending payments. “During the discussions, they (lessors) were made aware that the airline owes more money to the creditors than the lessors. Pratt & Whitney, too, has given a commitment that they will supply 4-5 aircraft engines every month till December for the aircraft and provide the required maintenance services. And, if the creditors and engine suppliers are comfortable with the plan to resume the operations first and use the cash flows for immediate repayments and lease rentals, the lessors should also come on board. That is in the interest of all stakeholders," a third person aware of the developments said.

In the battle between the lessors and the airline, a division bench of the Delhi high court recently dismissed an appeal filed by Go First’s RP challenging an earlier order that allowed lessors to inspect the airline’s aircraft and their parts regularly. Lessors can now carry out regular inspections. Simultaneously, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), was also directed to decide within 15 days to grant approvals to the airline to resume operations.

“It is likely that once DGCA gives its approval to the revival plan proposed by the airline, both the creditors and the lessors would be comfortable to restart flight operations. Gradually, as the business picks up, the cash from operations can be used to repay the older debts and lease dues," the person added.

Additionally, the expressions of interest (EoI) floated by the RP are expected to attract potential new owners backed by private equity funds or other deep-pocketed investors as strategic partners.

“That will bring in additional funds," said the third person, justifying why the lessors should give their nod to Go First’s flight resumption plan without any delay.

Last week, the airline’s RP, Shailendra Ajmera, invited EoIs for Go First, registered as Go Airlines (India) Ltd. The last date for the submission of EoIs is 9 August, a company advertisement stated. The list of provisional resolution applicants is expected on 19 August.

In its latest plan submitted to DGCA, the airline said it could recommence approximately 160 daily flight operations with 26 aircraft. Out of the 26 aircraft, nearly four aircraft are to be kept in reserve for a backup plan in case there are issues related to technical glitches in any of the operational aircraft.

Comments from the airline were awaited till press time.