Go First may have to sign new leases before relaunch

The lessors are concerned mostly about two aspects—the condition of the grounded aircraft and the pending payments. “During the discussions, they (lessors) were made aware that the airline owes more money to the creditors than the lessors. Pratt & Whitney, too, has given a commitment that they will supply 4-5 aircraft engines every month till December for the aircraft and provide the required maintenance services. And, if the creditors and engine suppliers are comfortable with the plan to resume the operations first and use the cash flows for immediate repayments and lease rentals, the lessors should also come on board. That is in the interest of all stakeholders," a third person aware of the developments said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}