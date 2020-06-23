Online travel agent Goibibo has launched an e-pass assistance service for inter-city cab travel that allows riders to successfully submit an e-pass application while booking the cab on the app for more than 150 routes that require a travel pass during the ongoing pandemic. The Goibibo app provides riders with vehicle and driver-partner information – a prerequisite for applying for a travel e-pass within a few hours of the booking.

While border restrictions have been eased across the country, various states have announced the movement pass as mandatory on select routes that fall under moderate to high risk level of coronavirus. The new service, currently, allows riders to successfully submit an e-pass application for routes including Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Haridwar, Bangalore-Chennai, Chennai-Vellore, Chandigarh- Shimla and Puri- Bhubaneshwar among others.

Goibibo claimed that it is working with reliable cab partners to ensure highest standards of hygiene and safety are maintained at all times of the cab journey. It includes frequently cleaning and disinfecting all touchpoints in the cab; adhering to the government norms regarding seating plan and number of riders; training drivers on social distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette; ensuring that Aarogya Setu App is installed on the driver-partner and rider’s mobile; to building cab hygiene and safety awareness amongst riders.

Parikshit Choudhury, chief business officer – ground transport of Goibibo said, “With guidelines for inter-state road travel getting revised frequently depending on the situation of the virus spread in various states, riders are looking for end-to-end assistance that helps make their travel experience seamless, stress-free, comfortable and safe. Our new offering is one such step towards assisting our riders at each phase of their journey during these uncertain times. From offering GoSafe guaranteed cab options; providing guidance on state-wise travel guidelines; blocking the cab and driver-partner with the fleet operator at the time of booking to avoid any last-minutes changes; to practicing safety standards en route the journey among others. We remain focused on innovating features and services that will help travellers through each step of their journey."

In the coming weeks, the company said that e-Pass assistance service will be scaled up to more routes to benefit travellers planning and booking essential travel to routes that require a travel pass.

