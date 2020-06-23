Goibibo launches inter-city cab e-pass assistance service

Parikshit Choudhury, chief business officer – ground transport of Goibibo said, “With guidelines for inter-state road travel getting revised frequently depending on the situation of the virus spread in various states, riders are looking for end-to-end assistance that helps make their travel experience seamless, stress-free, comfortable and safe. Our new offering is one such step towards assisting our riders at each phase of their journey during these uncertain times. From offering GoSafe guaranteed cab options; providing guidance on state-wise travel guidelines; blocking the cab and driver-partner with the fleet operator at the time of booking to avoid any last-minutes changes; to practicing safety standards en route the journey among others. We remain focused on innovating features and services that will help travellers through each step of their journey."