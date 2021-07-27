For instance, a customer purchases three-day Price Lock at INR 180 on 25th July for travel between Delhi to Bengaluru on 3rd August. On the said day the air ticket was priced at INR 5000. However, on 28th July when the flyer returns to confirm the booking the new price of the ticket is INR 6000. In this scenario, the flyer will benefit from reserving the fare by only paying INR 4820 [INR 5000 - INR 180 (Price Lock fee) = INR 4820] instead of the new airfare [INR 6000].