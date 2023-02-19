Going private again is all the rage among newly public companies

It is another sign of the hangover that has followed the busiest IPO market ever. Companies rushed to list shares in 2020 and 2021, when investors were willing to pay up for the promise of future earnings and growth. A jump in interest rates and a sharp decline by stocks have since soured investors on new issues and brought the IPO market to a virtual standstill. Advisers hope that by midyear the IPO market will begin to thaw, and there have been bright spots in recent weeks. But some of the biggest companies waiting in the wings, such as fintech giant Stripe Inc., aren’t expected to list their stocks until late 2023 at the earliest.