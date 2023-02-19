Going private again is all the rage among newly public companies
- Ten companies that went public in 2020 or 2021 have already agreed to go private amid a post-IPO-boom hangover
A growing number of newly public companies are racing back to private ownership after discovering that an IPO isn’t always all it’s cracked up to be.
A growing number of newly public companies are racing back to private ownership after discovering that an IPO isn’t always all it’s cracked up to be.
Of the hundreds of companies that went public in the boom years of 2020 and 2021, 10 have already agreed to sell themselves to private-equity firms, according to Dealogic. Of those that went public in 2018 or 2019, only eight have gone private in the ensuing years.
Of the hundreds of companies that went public in the boom years of 2020 and 2021, 10 have already agreed to sell themselves to private-equity firms, according to Dealogic. Of those that went public in 2018 or 2019, only eight have gone private in the ensuing years.
Driving the decision to opt for a buyout over remaining public in many cases is the dismal performance of the 2020-21 class of initial public offerings, the majority of which now trade below their debut prices.
That makes the companies prime targets for private-equity investors eager to put piles of cash to work and creates exit opportunities for buyout firms with residual stakes that are under pressure to return capital to their fund backers.
Grill maker Weber Inc. agreed to go private last year for $8.05 a share, well below its $14 IPO price less than 18 months earlier. Sumo Logic Inc. agreed in February to be bought by private-equity firm Francisco Partners for $12.05 a share, down from the data-analytics software company’s $22 IPO price.
Others are expected to follow in the coming months, says bankers, investors and executives.
Cvent Holding Corp., which entered the public market in 2021 after years of ownership by buyout firm Vista Equity Partners, is exploring a sale that could value the event-software provider at upwards of $4 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. Cvent had gone public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company in a deal valued at $5.3 billion.
It is another sign of the hangover that has followed the busiest IPO market ever. Companies rushed to list shares in 2020 and 2021, when investors were willing to pay up for the promise of future earnings and growth. A jump in interest rates and a sharp decline by stocks have since soured investors on new issues and brought the IPO market to a virtual standstill. Advisers hope that by midyear the IPO market will begin to thaw, and there have been bright spots in recent weeks. But some of the biggest companies waiting in the wings, such as fintech giant Stripe Inc., aren’t expected to list their stocks until late 2023 at the earliest.
Not everyone is selling at a loss.
KnowBe4 Inc. in October agreed to go private again in a deal with Vista Equity that valued the cybersecurity provider at about $4.5 billion, a higher price than its IPO.
Write to Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@dowjones.com and Laura Cooper at laura.cooper@wsj.com