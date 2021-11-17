E-commerce enablement company GoKwik today said it has raised ₹112 crore (about $15 million) in funding, led by Sequoia Capital India.

The series A round also saw participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India and RTP Global, according to a statement.

The company plans to use the funds to work with large marketplaces, rapidly scale up the product and technology teams and launch new products, it added.

GoKwik had previously raised ₹40 crore ($5.5 million) in a pre-series A round led by Matrix Partners India in September 2021. Its clients include players like Mamaearth, Good Glamm Group (Myglamm), LimeRoad, EyeMyEye, Boat, ManMatters, OZiva, The Souled Store, Noise and VMart.

"E-commerce enablement players will play a pivotal role in fuelling the burgeoning Indian e-retail market which is projected to touch USD 120 billion in next 4-5 years.

"Conversion rates across the funnel and RTO are major pain points for any e-commerce business, and an e-commerce enablement player like GoKwik bringing network advantage is best poised to solve these problems," GoKwik co-founder and CEO Chirag Taneja said.

He added that the company is poised to redraft the traditional playbook by offering personalised solutions to improve overall conversion rates, help register higher GMV with increased ROI and provide protection against risks such as RTO to e-commerce and D2C brands.

"We are witnessing stunning growth in e-commerce in India, specifically in social commerce platforms and D2C brands, many of whom Sequoia Capital India has partnered with.

"The sector will do over $50 billion of GMV this year. We believe that GoKwik will be an important enabler to the ecosystem, solving multiple needs of merchants over time," Sequoia Capital India Managing Director Ashish Agrawal said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.