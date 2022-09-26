Goldi Solar plans 5,000 crore investment to raise module making capacity

Goldi Solar plans to hire 25% of the workforce from the local tribal regions adjoining its proposed manufacturing facility. To train the new recruits for a career in renewables, it will conduct three-month certification programmes at a skill development centre that it plans to open in collaboration with NSDC
New Delhi: Goldi Solar on Monday announced plans to infuse over 5,000 crore as part of its business expansion plan. Simultaneously, the Gujarat-based company also unveiled its new product offering HELOC Plus, a high-efficiency and low on carbon module series with Heterojunction technology.
It plans to commence production at its cell manufacturing unit in Gujarat, the company said in a statement. Subsequently, it will expand capacity to 5 GW. At present, the total module manufacturing capacity of its plants in Pipodara and Navsari, Gujarat, is 2.5 gigawatt (GW).
Goldi Solar plans to recruit over 4,500 people across various functions, which will increase its workforce to 5,500, including existing workforce, the company said.
“To create employment at the grass roots level, Goldi Solar plans to hire 25% of the workforce from the local tribal regions adjoining its proposed manufacturing facility. To train the new recruits for a career in renewables, Goldi Solar will conduct three-month certification programmes at a skill development centre that it plans to open in collaboration with the NSDC (National Skill Development Council) in Navsari, Gujarat," said Ishver Dholakiya, managing director, Goldi Solar.
“Renewables are the future of energy. Our future plans of launching a new product line and expanding capacity for module manufacturing is designed to increase the supply of clean energy and motivate its large-scale replacement of fossil fuel. At Goldi Solar, we have committed to the honourable Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and aspire to create an India self-reliant in renewable energy," he added.