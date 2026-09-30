Goldiam’s Origem targets ₹600-800 crore in revenue over five years

Goldiam International Ltd targets ₹600-800 crore in revenue from its lab-grown diamond retail brand, Origem, over the next five years to expand in the fast-growing segment.
The 26-store network reached store-level break-even in August, said Anmol Bhansali, director of Goldiam, in an interview with Mint.
Goldiam’s business-to-business (B2B) operations are growing 20-25%, against about 5% growth in the global industry, Bhansali said. Over the next four to five years, the company aims to scale B2B revenue to ₹1,500-2,000 crore, alongside Origem’s growth, building towards a combined business of about ₹2,500 crore.