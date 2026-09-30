Goldiam’s Origem targets ₹600-800 crore in revenue over five years

BENGALURU : Goldiam International Ltd targets ₹600-800 crore in revenue from its lab-grown diamond retail brand, Origem, over the next five years to expand in the fast-growing segment.
BENGALURU : Goldiam International Ltd targets ₹600-800 crore in revenue from its lab-grown diamond retail brand, Origem, over the next five years to expand in the fast-growing segment.
The 26-store network reached store-level break-even in August, said Anmol Bhansali, director of Goldiam, in an interview with Mint.
The 26-store network reached store-level break-even in August, said Anmol Bhansali, director of Goldiam, in an interview with Mint.
Goldiam’s business-to-business (B2B) operations are growing 20-25%, against about 5% growth in the global industry, Bhansali said. Over the next four to five years, the company aims to scale B2B revenue to ₹1,500-2,000 crore, alongside Origem’s growth, building towards a combined business of about ₹2,500 crore.
Origem currently accounts for about 5% of Goldiam’s business, a share Bhansali expects to cross 10% by September 2027.
Slow and steady
The Mumbai-based B2B-to-B2C player is taking a measured approach to expansion, following what Bhansali described as a “sustained loss” strategy—allowing older stores to become profitable before using their profits to fund new outlets.
Origem grew from 12 stores to 25 between March and May, before the company paused opening new stores to focus on improving sales, he said. It plans to open five stores in October, followed by further additions through December.
Despite the pause in store additions, it has recorded high-single-digit to double-digit month-on-month sales growth since April. Sales across the network were slightly below ₹5 crore in August, Bhansali said, expecting October and November to be stronger on festive and wedding demand.
The plan is to add stores in batches as existing outlets move into profitability, rather than rapidly expanding the network and allowing losses to accumulate, Bhansali said.
Goldiam’s strategy could prove timely as the natural-diamond industry continues to lose its lustre, with wholesale prices down 30-40% from their 2021 peaks amid softer demand and mounting inventories.
De Beers, one of the world’s largest diamond producers, reported a 32% year-on-year decline in its average realized rough-diamond price to $105 per carat in the first half of 2026.
Titan’s entry into lab-grown diamonds with beYon in 2025 serves as a bellwether for the segment, signalling growing interest among established listed jewellers. Trent introduced Pome, while Senco Gold & Diamonds launched Sennes in 2024. BlueStone has also invested ₹25 crore in lab-grown diamond startup Ethera, while Palmonas has announced plans to enter the category.
To be sure, among the listed players, Goldiam's lab-grown diamond brand has the most stores.
Bhansali said Goldiam’s decision to build a consumer-facing business in India was shaped partly by opportunities it had missed. “We missed two big opportunities to invest in our country,” he said, referring to the growth of organized jewellery retailers such as Tanishq and CaratLane.
Goldiam focused on its export business and “profit, profit, profit”, he said, but saw lab-grown diamonds as an opportunity to build a domestic retail business in a new category.
Goldiam International reported consolidated total income of ₹363.7 crore in the June quarter, up 54% year-on-year, while net profit rose 120.1% to ₹74 crore. For FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹1,021.2 crore and net profit of ₹170.6 crore. Origem generated revenue of ₹8.16 crore in the quarter.
Diamonds' future
He is optimistic about the segment's potential despite its small base in India. “Today, it’s small, but please keep in mind, it's growing every single month,” he said. He sees room for lab-grown diamonds to gain share in everyday jewellery, particularly products priced below ₹1 lakh, where consumers can buy more elaborate designs or a higher diamond carat weight at a similar price point.
Consulting firm Wazir Advisors’ March 2026 report, Clarity Redefined: The Rise of Lab Grown Diamonds, projects India’s lab-grown diamond jewellery market to grow from $400 million in 2025 to $1.1 billion by 2030, driven by everyday wear, self-purchases and gifting.
The report’s survey found that upgrading carat size within the same budget was the leading reason consumers considered lab-grown diamonds, followed by affordability for daily wear.
Goldiam is targeting consumers who might otherwise buy diamond jewellery from brands such as CaratLane and BlueStone, offering larger stones at comparable prices. “Effectively, in the same price point, our competition in the natural space would be CaratLane, BlueStone, nearby Tanishq, and we're talking to that customer. But fulfilling them with jewellery with probably three times the quantum and carats of diamonds that they would otherwise be able to afford," Bhansali said.
Origem’s average selling price is around ₹60,000-70,000, he said. Its customers include gifting buyers who spend ₹10,000-40,000 and those purchasing solitaires of 1 carat or more. Rings account for about 35% of sales, largely driven by solitaires, while earrings contribute around 25%. Bracelets and necklaces together account for another 25-30%.
The company is also seeing demand for lab-grown diamonds in engagement rings and mangalsutras, a traditional necklace worn by Hindu women to signify marriage, although natural diamonds continue to dominate India's jewellery market.
In its March 2026 report, Cut and Polished Diamonds, Icra said lab-grown diamonds have limited resale value and are not perceived by some consumers as equivalent to natural diamonds. As a result, profitability for lab-grown diamond companies depends on their ability to generate high sales volumes.
Icra expects lab-grown diamonds to emerge as a separate category within fashion and jewellery, supported by their price positioning. Their share of India's cut-and-polished diamond exports is projected to rise to 10-12% over the next two to three years, from 8.5% in the first 10 months of FY26.
Bhansali estimates that lab-grown diamonds account for about 5% of the diamond jewellery market, or roughly 1% of the overall jewellery market. “Today, the way we stand, yes, the market by and large is completely natural,” he said.