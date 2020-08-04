Goldman, Bank of America left off Ant IPO for work with Alibaba rivals

“Competition has increased and Chinese issuers have gotten strong bargaining power," said Bob Dodds, who worked as an investment banker at China International Capital Corp. before setting up DRP Capital Ltd to advise on China-related deals. Goldman and Bank of America’s recent work with Alibaba rivals include $7.7 billion in stock sales for Tencent-backed Pinduoduo Inc. and JD.com Inc. in the last two years, helping these companies build their war chests to take on their larger competitor in the hotly contested e-commerce arena. The two banks have reaped at least $70 million from advising Pinduoduo and JD.com on stock deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The figure doesn’t include the undisclosed fees of a $1 billion bond sale by Pinduoduo in September and the $4.5 billion secondary listing by JD.com in June. Representatives at Goldman and Bank of America declined to comment. Ant and Alibaba declined to comment in separate emailed statements.