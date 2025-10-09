Goldman Banker Exits After Posts Against Trump, Spain’s Sánchez

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s co-head of Spain and Portugal is leaving the bank after he wrote scathing political articles about US President Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Advertisement

Alvaro del Castano, who has worked at Goldman Sachs since 1993 and was appointed to his current senior post in March, will exit the bank in coming months after senior executives made it clear he couldn’t continue, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

“Alvaro has had an excellent 30-plus-year career at the firm and has decided to retire from Goldman Sachs,” said Nick Carcaterra, a spokesperson for the bank. “We look forward to continuing to work with him on matters that benefit our clients.”

Del Castano declined to comment.

In one post, del Castano — who had a side gig as a political op-ed writer for The Objective, a Spanish-language online publication — wrote that the state of US politics was due to Trump’s “poor manners, his self-centeredness, his apparent lack of scruples, and his morally questionable nature.” After Bloomberg News approached Goldman Sachs about del Castano’s writing in March, The Objective deleted the articles.

Advertisement

Del Castano, who was also head of private-wealth management for the region, had been writing for The Objective for several years — without referring to Goldman Sachs. In March, a bank spokesperson said that the firm was “not aware of these articles” and that they “do not represent the views of Goldman Sachs.”

In one 2023 article, del Castano criticized Sánchez and his government, saying that the “decline of our institutions thanks to Sanchismo and its Podemos partners is slow but inevitable.”

Del Castano’s departure was announced last month in a memo to staff that didn’t mention his op-eds.

“During his time at Goldman Sachs, Alvaro has helped drive strategic initiatives and deepen client relationships throughout the business,” wrote Chris French and Rob Mullane, who co-run the bank’s wealth-management business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “Alvaro has served as a valued leader and mentor to several across the firm.”

Advertisement

With assistance from Sridhar Natarajan.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.