Goldman CEO calls China, Hong Kong covid-19 policies a ‘headwind for global talent’

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Jamie Dimon visited Hong Kong on a 32-hour trip with a controlled itinerary, in the first known trip to the Asian financial hub by the leader of a Wall Street bank since the beginning of the pandemic. Many visitors to Hong Kong are quarantined for as long as three weeks, and the exceptional visit was defended by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

