Goldman CEO David Solomon's pay soars 24% to $31 million despite 24% profit slump; Is this justified?
Despite a 24% profit drop, Goldman Sachs raised CEO David Solomon's pay 24% to $31 million. Internal restructuring and refocusing on core businesses are cited as justification. This pay jump exceeds other major US bank CEOs and comes after significant job cuts and a failed consumer strategy.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has increased David Solomon’s compensation by 24% to $31 million, despite a year of diminished earnings for the Wall Street giant.
