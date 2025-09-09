Goldman CEO Solomon Says Rates Aren’t Too Restrictive in Contrast With Trump

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon signaled there’s no need for the Federal Reserve to rapidly cut interest rates, diverging from the Trump administration’s pressure on the central bank to loosen monetary policy.

“It just doesn’t feel to me like the policy rate is extraordinarily restrictive when you look at risk appetite,” Solomon said at a Barclays Plc financial-services conference. Investor enthusiasm in markets currently is at the exuberant end of the spectrum, he said.

Federal Reserve policymakers are widely expected to lower rates by a quarter point at their meeting next week, according to pricing in futures contracts. Expectations have also been climbing for further reductions in meetings through the end of the year. If the Fed follows through on the cut at its Sept. 17 meeting, that “could turn into a ‘Sell the News’ event as investors pull back,” according to a note from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last month that the Fed needs to execute a cycle of interest-rate cuts, suggesting the central bank’s benchmark ought to be at least 1.5 percentage points lower than it is now.

Solomon’s former colleague and Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack reiterated that she doesn’t see the case for lowering interest rates this month, with current data showing inflation is still running above the central bank’s 2% target and headed higher.

Goldman has been fending off biting reaction from the Trump administration recently. Last month, President Donald Trump admonished the bank’s research work on his tariff measures, criticized Solomon for failing to publicly applaud his government’s achievements and even mocked the CEO, saying on social media that Solomon “ought to just focus on being a DJ, and not bother running a major Financial Institution.”

On Sunday, Bessent ramped up criticism of the New York-based firm, dismissing its research on the effect of tariffs on US consumers and businesses. “I made a good career of trading against Goldman Sachs,” he said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Solomon said he see a mostly constructive environment but warned that “trade policy has been a headwind to growth,” adding that “uncertainty has slowed investment.”

He said that there are a “handful of constructive forces against some headwind, some uncertainty.”

Goldman’s shares have climbed 30% this year, trailing only Citigroup Inc.’s performance among the big US banks. On Monday, the stock closed at $741.85, just shy of a record of $751.22 reached in August.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.