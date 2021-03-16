Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Goldman, Cerberus buy rare Indian junk-bond by Kesoram Industries offering 21%

Goldman, Cerberus buy rare Indian junk-bond by Kesoram Industries offering 21%

The securities are rated D by Crisil and carry a coupon that increases in stages the longer they are outstanding.
1 min read . 05:19 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Goldman Sachs, Cerberus invested in the 1,600 cr issuance from Kesoram Industries through various vehicles, according to an exchange filing Tuesday.
  • The cement manufacturer defaulted on its debt last year and is working to restructure repayments

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Cerberus Capital Management and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. bought into a junk-rated rupee bond sale, a rare issue yielding as much as 21%.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Cerberus Capital Management and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. bought into a junk-rated rupee bond sale, a rare issue yielding as much as 21%.

The firms invested in the 1600 crore ($221 million) issuance from Kesoram Industries Ltd. through various vehicles, according to an exchange filing Tuesday. The Indian cement manufacturer defaulted on its debt last year and is working to restructure repayments.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The firms invested in the 1600 crore ($221 million) issuance from Kesoram Industries Ltd. through various vehicles, according to an exchange filing Tuesday. The Indian cement manufacturer defaulted on its debt last year and is working to restructure repayments.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The investments reflect growing interest in Indian distressed assets. Global heavyweights such as Apollo Global Management Inc. and Oaktree Capital Group have either struck deals or scaled up their local teams in recent years to bet on businesses struggling to stay afloat in the nation, which has a worsening pile of bad loans.

Kolkata-based Kesoram, whose history dates back over 100 years, this month allotted equity shares and preference securities to 10 creditors as part of its plan to restructure debt. Funds from the bond sale will be used in part to repay existing loans and overdue liabilities.

The securities are rated D by Crisil and carry a coupon that increases in stages the longer they are outstanding. The low-rated debt sale is an oddity in the local bond market, where state-owned issuers or companies with high ratings dominate bond offerings.

Kesoram hadn’t complied with certain financial covenants and defaulted on 460 crore of debt as of Dec. 31, the company said in a statement last month.

As security, the company’s founder unit Manav Investment and Trading Co. also pledged 3.175 million shares or 1.93% of the total share capital for the bond investors.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.