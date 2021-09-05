Goldman hires Citigroup, HSBC bankers amid deal surge in Mideast

Goldman Sachs is poised for a lead role in the potential initial public offering of Emirates Global Aluminium in Abu Dhabi, a deal which could value the business at more than $15 billion, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News on Thursday. It’s also working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. to advise Saudi Aramco on the sale of a stake in a subsidiary that controls its natural gas pipelines, people familiar told Bloomberg in July, and was one of the joint bookrunners on Qatar Petroleum’s $12.5 billion bond sale the same month.