Goldman is buying GreenSky in a $2.2 billion bid to finance your child’s braces

GreenSky is part of the “buy now, pay later" wave of companies offering loans that let consumers spread out purchases over weeks or months, usually at lower interest rates than credit cards. Deal making in that sector has ramped up this year, with Afterpay Ltd. selling to Square Inc. for $29 billion and PayPal Holdings Inc. buying Japan’s Paidy Inc. for $2.7 billion. Those companies mostly finance online purchases, while GreenSky peddles its loans through bricks-and-mortar merchants and home-renovation contractors.