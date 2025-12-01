Goldman makes a $2 billion bet on ‘boomer candy’
Summary
The bank is buying Innovator Capital Management, which specializes in ETFs that protect investors from market downturns.
Goldman Sachs on Monday said it would acquire Innovator Capital Management for about $2 billion, a bet on a fast-growing corner of the exchange-traded fund market that has been called candy for the retired baby-boomer crowd.
