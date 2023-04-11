Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Goldman pays $15 million to settle CFTC case on swaps disclosure

Goldman pays $15 million to settle CFTC case on swaps disclosure

1 min read . 05:36 AM IST Bloomberg
Goldman Sachs failed to disclose pre-trade mid-market marks of certain swaps executed in 2015 and 2016

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to pay $15 million to settle a US regulator’s allegations that it violated disclosure rules on some swaps transactions.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to pay $15 million to settle a US regulator's allegations that it violated disclosure rules on some swaps transactions.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to pay $15 million to settle a US regulator’s allegations that it violated disclosure rules on some swaps transactions.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday said a unit of Goldman Sachs failed to disclose pre-trade mid-market marks of certain swaps executed in 2015 and 2016. The unit  also“opportunistically solicited or agreed to enter into same-day swaps only on days and at times that were financially advantageous to Goldman and disadvantageous to its clients," the CFTC said in a statement.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday said a unit of Goldman Sachs failed to disclose pre-trade mid-market marks of certain swaps executed in 2015 and 2016. The unit  also"opportunistically solicited or agreed to enter into same-day swaps only on days and at times that were financially advantageous to Goldman and disadvantageous to its clients," the CFTC said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

