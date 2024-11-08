Goldman pitches a personal CFO to the ultrawealthy
Summary
- The Wall Street giant is expanding its services in a quest for more assets and stable fee revenue.
For years, Goldman Sachs’s private-wealth team has focused on providing investment advice to the ultrarich. Now, it wants to organize their financial paperwork, manage their house staff and find them home insurance.
