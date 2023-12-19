Goldman ramps up credit business in India, targets diaspora
The investment bank wants to broaden the range of loans it offers through its shadow banking unit, according to Sonjoy Chatterjee, chairman and chief executive officer for Goldman in India.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to ramp up its credit business in India and sees an increasing opportunity to target the nation’s wealthy diaspora as global investors shift their focus from China to what is now the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
