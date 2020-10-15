Goldman Sachs adds polish to trading

This doesn’t appear to be what is happening right now at Goldman. The firm has been trending toward more efficient production of markets revenue, and it made a big leap this quarter. Net earnings from markets were up 130% from a year earlier, even though the business had only 3% more equity capital allocated to it. Compared with the second quarter, capital allocated to the business actually fell slightly. This helped improve the annualized return on equity for global markets to nearly 20%, up more than 11 percentage points from a year earlier.