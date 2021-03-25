OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Goldman Sachs asks Indian employees to work from home as local Covid-19 cases surge

Goldman Sachs asks Indian employees to work from home as local Covid-19 cases surge

Goldman Chief Executive David Solomon has been among the keenest of major banking leaders on getting employees back to the office.
Goldman Chief Executive David Solomon has been among the keenest of major banking leaders on getting employees back to the office.
 2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2021, 07:56 AM IST Agencies

  • The Bengaluru office of Goldman Sachs seats about 7,000 employees who are involved in a variety of functions including technology, finance and human resources, while also providing support for business lines such as trading and the consumer banking business, Marcus

Investment banking company Goldman Sachs has asked all but the critical employees at its operation in Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as Covid-19 cases in the Indian IT capital grew.

"This hasn't come as a surprise given how coronavirus cases have been rising in the city, specifically in the area where the office is located," news agency Reuters quoted an employee as saying.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"There's no word on how long the work-from-home will continue but my guess is that we won't be returning to office for the next three to four months."

The Bengaluru office seats about 7,000 employees - the bulk of its Indian workforce - who are involved in a variety of functions including technology, finance and human resources, while also providing support for business lines such as trading and the consumer banking business, Marcus.

Goldman Chief Executive David Solomon has been among the keenest of major banking leaders on getting employees back to the office, telling staff on a global conference call earlier this month that he hopes to have them back by this summer.

Asked about the Indian moves, a spokesman for the bank in New York said: "We continue to work on plans to return our people to office safely, and those plans will vary division by division, country by country, city by city.

"The safety of our people is our most important priority and we will remain flexible as we monitor evolving government guidelines and the uneven global vaccine rollout."

Meanwhile, a new and highly infectious strain of Covid-19 that may render vaccines less effective has been detected in India, complicating the country's battle to curb the second wave of the pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

This strain has two mutations and can cause sickness in spite of the immunity developed by natural infection or vaccines. It is in addition to the UK, South African and Brazilian variants already circulating in 18 states of India.

Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday, according to city data, and several sources at Goldman told Reuters that teams had been told to return to working from home ahead of an all-office townhall call at 2 pm local time on Thursday.

In March so far, nearly 14,000 new cases have been reported, more than twice the number recorded in February.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout