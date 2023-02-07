Goldman Sachs Asset Management marks final close of $5.2 billion growth fund
- Through the growth equity fund, Goldman Sachs aims to invest in high-growth businesses with strong market positioning, high growth rates and durable business models
Goldman Sachs Asset Management on Tuesday marked the final close of its direct private markets fund, West Street Global Growth Partners, at $5.2 billion.
