Samhi Hotels trims fresh issue size of IPO2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 09:39 PM IST
The Gurugram-based company had first filed its papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an IPO in September 2019 to raise ₹1,800-2,000 crore.
NEW DELHI : Goldman Sachs-backed Samhi Hotels, the owner of some Marriott brand of hotels in India, has refiled its draft prospectus for an initial public offering.
