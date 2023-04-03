Samhi Hotels trims fresh issue size of IPO

The Gurugram-based company had first filed its papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an IPO in September 2019 to raise ₹1,800-2,000 crore. At the time, Samhi said it intended to raise ₹1,100 crore in fresh capital and an offer for sale (OFS) of 19.14 million shares by existing shareholders. This time, however, the size of the fresh capital-raising has been cut to ₹1,000 crore while the OFS will comprise nine million shares, as per the draft papers.