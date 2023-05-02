Goldman Sachs CIO Tests Generative AI

Right now, we have a lot of proof of concepts ongoing. Nothing is at the production stage. One, for example, is document classification and categorization. In our industry, we receive literally millions of documents that are generally in the form of legal contracts for products of any kind, and it could be a bond, it could be a loan, it could bea derivative, et cetera. We need to extract the information to make it understandable to a machine and then take action, so make decisions, based on that. And we also need to have an understanding when we receive an inbound document, what kind of document is that?

