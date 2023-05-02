Goldman Sachs CIO Tests Generative AI

The pace of new developments in artificial intelligence came faster than expected for corporate technology leaders. Many have spent the past few months grappling with how and where they can leverage the new capabilities of generative AI and large language models, or LLMs, from categorizing reams of business documents to writing code.
“The technology is changing so fast in front of our eyes that I think it’s almost like the limit is ourselves and being able to rationalize it," said Marco Argenti, chief information officer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Some 65% of executives surveyed believe generative AI will have a big impact on their organization in the next three to five years, and 77% said it would have a larger impact on society than any other emerging technology during that time, according to recent research by audit and consulting firm KPMG LLP. But 60% said they are a year or two away from implementing their first generative AI solution due to barriers like talent, cost and data privacy.
The timeline could be shorter at Goldman, which has a number of generative AI proof of concepts in place, Mr. Argenti said. “I honestly don’t think that it’s going to be years. It feels more like months," he said.
Mr. Argenti, who joined the Wall Street firm in 2019 from Amazon Web Services, where he was vice president of technology, sat down with CIO Journal to talk about the areas where he sees value in generative AI and what he is doing today with the technology. Here are edited highlights from the conversation.
WSJ:How are you approaching generative AI?
Mr. Argenti: One of the first things we did was to embrace, in a pilot, the problem of how you make developers more productive with co-pilot and similar tools. The interesting part about automating code is you can get some pretty quick efficiency gains. But also I think it is beyond efficiency gains. It allows developers to really focus on the purpose and really what is important for the client rather than some of the more repetitive tasks.
WSJ: Are you actively investing in generative AI or in more of a “waiting and watching" phase?
Mr. Argenti: We are way more than just thinking about it, we are really trying to prioritize certain use cases, and then starting to invest in those and conducting experiments in a way that we consider absolutely safe.
Right now, we have a lot of proof of concepts ongoing. Nothing is at the production stage. One, for example, is document classification and categorization. In our industry, we receive literally millions of documents that are generally in the form of legal contracts for products of any kind, and it could be a bond, it could be a loan, it could bea derivative, et cetera. We need to extract the information to make it understandable to a machine and then take action, so make decisions, based on that. And we also need to have an understanding when we receive an inbound document, what kind of document is that?
This is something we are using traditional AI to do, but we are looking at LLMs as a potential way to really take it to the next level. Also, summarization, so for example, being able to summarize earnings calls, being able to summarize our own research from doing a daily digest.
WSJ: What kinds of results are you seeing from the experiments?
Mr. Argenti: When it comes to classifying documents, for example, we have seen accuracies that are extremely encouraging. Let’s say, at least as good as humans.
When it comes to coding—the proof of concept isn’t big enough to be sure about these numbers—but I would say that in some cases, we have seen up to 40% of the code written by the AI being accepted by the developer.
The efficiency gain there, I think, could be in the double digits. I don’t know how far in the double digits it is: 10%, 20%, 30%, 40%. I think it is safe to expect that something in the low double digits is probably reasonable, but it is very early days.
WSJ: Is that high enough for you to decide to roll that out?
Mr. Argenti:Most likely the end result will be that or lower because, as you expand use cases, you might find use cases where you have less effectiveness. That is in itself a pretty extraordinary number if you think about it. It is effectively code that the developer didn’t write. So it is actually a very high number. And it is skewed by the fact that it is a small experiment and that there is a little bit of self selection of use cases. But I think if we come even close to that, it will be massive.
WSJ: When do you expect to possibly roll that out?
Mr. Argenti:It is hard to tell. My best indicator right now is that this is moving at an incredibly high speed and is starting to be available in some of the tools that we already use. So I honestly don’t think that it is going to take years. It feels more like months. But I would be lying if I told you I have an exact date, because it is something new for all of us.
WSJ: What are the biggest challenges around adoption?
Mr. Argenti: I think the biggest constraint right now is that there are so many things that we don’t know. We need to adapt our control frameworks to make sure that there is no threat to ourselves or to our customers. This calls for caution.
The second one is: obviously it often boils down to talent. And of course, there are few people that know AI in general, and there are even fewer people that know the latest LLMs and transformers, et cetera. So, it is about how do we train? And how do we enable our people?
The other one is: the big hyperscalers are demanding and consuming so much of the available GPUs that at the end of the day there is a little bit of scarcity there. You can imagine a point at which you aren’t going to have unlimited resources to train your models, and it could be a little bit of a race there to secure some of those resources.