Goldman Sachs doesn’t want to Be everyone’s bank, but it has to be someone’s

All of that sparked a renaissance for trading, and Goldman pounced. Though its consumer-banking effort received far more attention in the public eye, Goldman had also for years been refocusing its Wall Street business around the biggest accounts on Wall Street and offered clients direct access to some of the “secret sauce" behind its trading prowess. That means it allowed them to use more of its in-house tools, such as high-powered databases that analyze markets and manage risk. It had greatly expanded its business of financing its clients.