Goldman Sachs executive's email on racial inequality in America goes viral

"A decade later in November 2011, while I was living in Chicago I was leaving a rec-league dodge ball game when I was approached by two Chicago police officers. They asked where I was coming from and I explained. They then then told me that I matched the description of an individual who had reportedly stolen from a residence in the area. The description was a black male in shorts and a t-shirt; nothing else. No color for either article of clothing, and in a city with just under 1 million black people I was obviously the culprit. I'd clearly spent too much time around hyper-rational people who respected me and knew where I went to school and how much money made. In a lapse of judgment I tried to explain how absurd it all was while presenting my ID and found myself slammed against the hood of a police cruiser. The officer who shoved me looked afraid more than anything, and while I was confident I could have taken both in a fair fight guns are scary so I worked to de-escalate the situation. I was basically living out my nightmare of at least the past 10 years, where I’d decide whether to deploy lethal force to defend myself from law enforcement. I’d previously decided that if things went left I would fight, rush to my apartment, call the legal counsel at my employer, and negotiate turning myself in. Fortunately de-escalating worked; the officers patted me down, jostled me a bit, emptied the contents of my wallet into the street one-by-one, and detained me for another ~20 minutes of shivering (I was in shorts and a t-shirt, standing outside in Chicago on a November evening). They finally let me go when another officer (possibly their superior) asked what they were doing and said 'That's not him.'