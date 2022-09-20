Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Goldman Sachs lays off 25 bankers in Asia: Report

Goldman Sachs lays off 25 bankers in Asia: Report

Goldman and its peers had hired aggressively to expand in China after the country fully opened up its securities industry, before lockdowns and geopolitical crises crushed investment banking activity in the mainland
1 min read . 05:23 PM ISTMehnaz Yasmin, Reuters

The job cuts, which span across the bank's equity capital markets, health care, and telecommunication, media and technology teams in Asia mostly impacted junior level bankers involved in deals in Greater China, the report said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 Goldman Sachs has laid off at least 25 bankers in Asia, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter, as volatility in capital markets stifles dealmaking across sectors.

 Goldman Sachs has laid off at least 25 bankers in Asia, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter, as volatility in capital markets stifles dealmaking across sectors.

The job cuts, which span across the bank's equity capital markets, health care, and telecommunication, media and technology teams in Asia mostly impacted junior level bankers involved in deals in Greater China, the Bloomberg report said.

The job cuts, which span across the bank's equity capital markets, health care, and telecommunication, media and technology teams in Asia mostly impacted junior level bankers involved in deals in Greater China, the Bloomberg report said.

"Every year globally we conduct a strategic assessment of our resources and calibrate headcount to the current operating environment," a Goldman spokesperson said. "We continue to remain flexible while executing against our strategic growth priorities."

"Every year globally we conduct a strategic assessment of our resources and calibrate headcount to the current operating environment," a Goldman spokesperson said. "We continue to remain flexible while executing against our strategic growth priorities."

Goldman and its peers had hired aggressively to expand in China after the country fully opened up its securities industry, before lockdowns and geopolitical crises crushed investment banking activity in the mainland.

Goldman and its peers had hired aggressively to expand in China after the country fully opened up its securities industry, before lockdowns and geopolitical crises crushed investment banking activity in the mainland.

Reuters reported last week the Wall Street giant planned to cut jobs as early as this month after pausing the annual practice for two years during the pandemic, according to a source familiar with the plans.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Reuters reported last week the Wall Street giant planned to cut jobs as early as this month after pausing the annual practice for two years during the pandemic, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Goldman Sachs typically trims about 1% to 5% of its staff each year, and the 2022 cuts will likely be in the lower end of that range, the source had told Reuters, adding that staff reductions may begin as early as this week.

Goldman Sachs typically trims about 1% to 5% of its staff each year, and the 2022 cuts will likely be in the lower end of that range, the source had told Reuters, adding that staff reductions may begin as early as this week.

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.