Goldman Sachs Misses Out on Lending Bonanza

However, as part of the narrowing of its consumer focus strategy laid out in recent months by Chief Executive David Solomon, Goldman is intentionally shrinking some of this lending. It sold off some Marcus personal loans and plans to continue to do so. That added noise to its results, as the reclassification of Marcus loans into held-for-sale necessitated marking down their value, which was reflected in lower revenue. This was partly offset by a release of loan reserves, which bumped up net income. Goldman also announced that it is now exploring a sale of its GreenSky consumer lending unit.