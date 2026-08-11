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Goldman Sachs names Chandresh Chheda as co-head of India investment banking

Priyamvada C
2 min read11 Aug 2026, 02:02 PM IST
Chheda's appointment comes as Goldman Sachs continues to expand its investment-banking franchise in India and across the Asia-Pacific region.
Chheda's appointment comes as Goldman Sachs continues to expand its investment-banking franchise in India and across the Asia-Pacific region.(Reuters)
Summary

Goldman Sachs has appointed former JPMorgan executive Chandresh Chheda as managing director and co-head of India investment banking. His appointment comes as India’s IPO, ECM and M&A markets remain strong, with Goldman expanding its dealmaking franchise.

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MUMBAI : Goldman Sachs has appointed former JPMorgan executive Chandresh Chheda as managing director and co-head of India investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Mint.

MUMBAI : Goldman Sachs has appointed former JPMorgan executive Chandresh Chheda as managing director and co-head of India investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Mint.

He will be based in Mumbai and work alongside Dev Nambakam and the leadership teams in India and Asia Pacific as the firm continues to grow its franchise across the region. The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Goldman Sachs spokesperson.

He will be based in Mumbai and work alongside Dev Nambakam and the leadership teams in India and Asia Pacific as the firm continues to grow its franchise across the region. The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Goldman Sachs spokesperson.

His appointment comes a few weeks after Sudarshan Ramakrishnan left as co-head of investment banking in India, following a nearly 22-year stint at the company.

Also Read | Did JPMorgan’s bond traders just manage to outplay those at Goldman Sachs?

With more than two decades of experience in investment banking, Chheda last worked as the managing director responsible for coverage of the new-age technology sector at JPMorgan.

Earlier in his career, he also spent a decade in New York covering the industrial sector at Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan.

Indian deals market

Broadly, Indian equity capital markets (ECM) activity has rebounded strongly since 2023. According to Dealogic, India’s ECM activity has seen a meaningful shift globally and accounted for 8-10% of global ECM volumes in 2024 and 2025, compared with a historical average of 3-4%. India’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity also reached a record $177 billion in 2023.

Also Read | PE majors Advent, EQT eye Pricol’s smart mobility tech biz

Some of the prominent deals include the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) $3.3 billion stake sale, which marked one of the largest offers for sale (OFS) and ECM transactions in the country, Manipal Hospitals’ $1 billion initial public offering (IPO) in August and HDB Financial Services’ $1.45 billion IPO in July 2025.

India’s M&A activity has also sustained momentum, averaging more than $100 billion annually.

Some of Goldman’s notable transactions include the Lakshmi Mittal family’s $1.65 billion acquisition of Rajasthan Royals and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon’s drug portfolio, one of India’s largest pharmaceutical deals and the biggest outbound pharmaceutical acquisition by an Indian company.

Goldman was also an adviser to Indovida on its $2 billion merger with EPL and to Molycop on its $1.5 billion sale to Tega.

Also Read | Private equity is back in India's school business. Here's why.
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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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HomeCompaniesNewsGoldman Sachs names Chandresh Chheda as co-head of India investment banking

Goldman Sachs names Chandresh Chheda as co-head of India investment banking

Priyamvada C
2 min read11 Aug 2026, 02:02 PM IST
Chheda's appointment comes as Goldman Sachs continues to expand its investment-banking franchise in India and across the Asia-Pacific region.
Chheda's appointment comes as Goldman Sachs continues to expand its investment-banking franchise in India and across the Asia-Pacific region.(Reuters)
Summary

Goldman Sachs has appointed former JPMorgan executive Chandresh Chheda as managing director and co-head of India investment banking. His appointment comes as India’s IPO, ECM and M&A markets remain strong, with Goldman expanding its dealmaking franchise.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Goldman Sachs has appointed former JPMorgan executive Chandresh Chheda as managing director and co-head of India investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Mint.

MUMBAI : Goldman Sachs has appointed former JPMorgan executive Chandresh Chheda as managing director and co-head of India investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Mint.

He will be based in Mumbai and work alongside Dev Nambakam and the leadership teams in India and Asia Pacific as the firm continues to grow its franchise across the region. The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Goldman Sachs spokesperson.

He will be based in Mumbai and work alongside Dev Nambakam and the leadership teams in India and Asia Pacific as the firm continues to grow its franchise across the region. The contents of the memo were confirmed by a Goldman Sachs spokesperson.

His appointment comes a few weeks after Sudarshan Ramakrishnan left as co-head of investment banking in India, following a nearly 22-year stint at the company.

Also Read | Did JPMorgan’s bond traders just manage to outplay those at Goldman Sachs?

With more than two decades of experience in investment banking, Chheda last worked as the managing director responsible for coverage of the new-age technology sector at JPMorgan.

Earlier in his career, he also spent a decade in New York covering the industrial sector at Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan.

Indian deals market

Broadly, Indian equity capital markets (ECM) activity has rebounded strongly since 2023. According to Dealogic, India’s ECM activity has seen a meaningful shift globally and accounted for 8-10% of global ECM volumes in 2024 and 2025, compared with a historical average of 3-4%. India’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity also reached a record $177 billion in 2023.

Also Read | PE majors Advent, EQT eye Pricol’s smart mobility tech biz

Some of the prominent deals include the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) $3.3 billion stake sale, which marked one of the largest offers for sale (OFS) and ECM transactions in the country, Manipal Hospitals’ $1 billion initial public offering (IPO) in August and HDB Financial Services’ $1.45 billion IPO in July 2025.

India’s M&A activity has also sustained momentum, averaging more than $100 billion annually.

Some of Goldman’s notable transactions include the Lakshmi Mittal family’s $1.65 billion acquisition of Rajasthan Royals and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon’s drug portfolio, one of India’s largest pharmaceutical deals and the biggest outbound pharmaceutical acquisition by an Indian company.

Goldman was also an adviser to Indovida on its $2 billion merger with EPL and to Molycop on its $1.5 billion sale to Tega.

Also Read | Private equity is back in India's school business. Here's why.
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsGoldman Sachs names Chandresh Chheda as co-head of India investment banking
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