Goldman Sachs, Netflix ramp up covid-19 testing for workers
- Companies are using on-site tests from CVS to screen employees more regularly and catch outbreaks before vaccines become broadly available
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to test workers reporting to its New York offices for Covid-19 more frequently than it has throughout the pandemic. Netflix Inc. is adding more rapid testing to quickly clear the cast and crews of its TV shows.
Eager to safely get employees back to in-person work before vaccines are widely available, companies from Hollywood to Wall Street are embracing regular, sometimes daily, testing—regardless of whether workers feel sick.
