Goldman Sachs offers advice on tariffs to countries scrambling to please Trump
Alexander Saeedy , AnnaMaria Andriotis , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Apr 2025, 04:08 PM IST
SummarySouth Africa, Japan and Saudi Arabia are among the nations that have sought counsel from the Wall Street giant.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
South Africa knew tariffs from the U.S. were coming and wanted to figure out how to appease President Trump. So it turned to Goldman Sachs.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less