Goldman Sachs offers advice on tariffs to countries scrambling to please Trump

An ambassador is expelled

South Africa’s relations with the U.S. have become more strained since Trump became president. A recent South African law lets the government take possession of land in certain cases without compensating owners. The Trump administration said it was an attempt to take property from white South Africans and issued an executive order cutting off financial assistance to the government. It also pledged to help promote the resettlement of white South African refugees who were “escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination."