Goldman Sachs offloads stake in PNB Housing Finance, Nippon India MF buys

Goldman Sachs offloads stake in PNB Housing Finance, Nippon India MF buys2 min read . 09:58 PM IST
- The transaction was executed at a weighted average price of ₹133. The deal was valued at ₹56.65 crore.
Goldman Sachs on Thursday sold about 5 lakh shares in PNB Housing Finance through open market transactions on Thursday. Meanwhile, Nippon India Mutual Fund has bought some stakes.
Goldman Sachs on Thursday sold about 5 lakh shares in PNB Housing Finance through open market transactions on Thursday. Meanwhile, Nippon India Mutual Fund has bought some stakes.
Goldman Sachs Mauritius Fund has offloaded around 0.29 per cent stake, and Nippon India MF has picked up the same, according to the NSE bulk deals data
Goldman Sachs Mauritius Fund has offloaded around 0.29 per cent stake, and Nippon India MF has picked up the same, according to the NSE bulk deals data
The transaction was executed at a weighted average price of ₹133. The deal was valued at ₹56.65 crore.
PNB Housing Finance is majorly a public owned, as domestic fund houses have 1.85 per cent stake in the company. Foreign portfolio investors own 24.2 per cent, with holdings by Investment Opportunities V Pte and General Atlantic Singapore Fund.
On Thursday, PNB Housing Finance stock closed 2.05 per cent higher at ₹425.80 apiece on BSE. The shares have risen just above 30 per in the last year period. In 2023, the share has declined by 10.18 per cent.
PNB Housing Finance on Tuesday reported 43 per cent jump in net profit at ₹269 crore driven by a massive growth in the core net interest income in December quarter even though loan growth was muted for the period.
The company's net interest income jumped 67 per cent to ₹734 crore during the quarter, as it passed on the rising interest rates to its customers even though the mainstay retail loan book inched up only 6.6 per cent to ₹53,123 crore.
Retail book constitutes as much as 92 per cent of this asset, the company said in a statement.
Total loan book increased to ₹58,034 crore from ₹57,845 crore in December 2021. Spread on loans stood at 3.83 per cent, up from 3.38 per cent, helping it improve its net interest margin to 4.68 per cent from 4.14 per cent.
Total income rose to ₹1,713.64 crore in the quarter from ₹1,411.24 crore in the year-ago period.