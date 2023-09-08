Goldman Sachs plans fresh round of job cuts, to dismiss underperformers by next month1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 08:29 AM IST
Goldman Sachs plans to dismiss underperformers in its annual evaluation of staff, with reductions expected to be at the lower end of the usual range.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is planning to perform another round of job cuts to dismiss its underperformers as soon as next month as part of its annual evaluation of staff, reported Financial Times.
